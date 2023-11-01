Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Down 8.9%

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$173.47 and last traded at C$173.77. 179,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 330,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$190.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$229.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$174.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 26.70, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$187.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$192.98.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.18. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 53.97%. The company had revenue of C$443.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.3105573 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

