Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $755,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 278,748 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the period.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:LVHI opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

