Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Trading Up 1.8 %

FRSH opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.84. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,001 shares of company stock valued at $38,388,303. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.