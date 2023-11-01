FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTAIO stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

