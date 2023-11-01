FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %
FIP opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.
FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
