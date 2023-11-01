FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

FIP opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FTAI Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 680,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 77,269 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,613,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 625,507 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.