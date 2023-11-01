FTC Solar (FTCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,809,279.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,809,279.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $38,697.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 985,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,736 in the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

