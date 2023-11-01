Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 922,603 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 541,171 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,511,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 518,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 914,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,116,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 940,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

