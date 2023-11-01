FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

