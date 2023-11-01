FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 23.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 576,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 396,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,222,000 after buying an additional 3,686,948 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.