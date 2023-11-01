FY2023 EPS Estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Cut by B. Riley

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:ARR opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 703,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 24.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.63%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

