FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Raised by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5 %

Bank of America stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.