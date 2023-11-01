FY2023 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Lifted by KeyCorp

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $11.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $262.17 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.06.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

