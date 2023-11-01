FY2023 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

OceanaGold Stock Down 4.1 %

TSE OGC opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

