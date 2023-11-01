Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

