GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

