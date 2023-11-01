Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Genelux alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNLX

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of GNLX opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. Genelux has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Genelux will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 75,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $1,929,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,441,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,743,503.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genelux by 1,370.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genelux by 884.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genelux by 72.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genelux by 476.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.