General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $241.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.