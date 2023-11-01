General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

