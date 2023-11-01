Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1,173.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

