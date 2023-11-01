Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

