Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 141,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 135,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$964,950.00, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

