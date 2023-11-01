Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend by an average of 64.4% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

