Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

