GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.80

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 526834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,355,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,947,000 after buying an additional 514,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after buying an additional 401,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

