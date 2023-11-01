GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.