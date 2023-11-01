Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 88,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 211,055 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Gogoro Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGR. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 79.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gogoro during the third quarter worth $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gogoro by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

