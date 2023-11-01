Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 88,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 211,055 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.85%.
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
