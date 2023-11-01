Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

