GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
GoodRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 164.39, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.37.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
