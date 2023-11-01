Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,699 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.85% of Graphic Packaging worth $62,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 114,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 172,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 29,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

