Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.37. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

