Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. 1,679,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,277,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 65,012,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,918,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,508,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,839,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.