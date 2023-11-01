GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSK stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

