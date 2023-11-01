Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

HLN stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Haleon has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 308.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,996,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,632,000 after buying an additional 332,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

