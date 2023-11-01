Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

