HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 411,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.72.
HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HarborOne Bancorp
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.