HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 411,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.