Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.02 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $26.32 or 0.00075604 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,825 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

