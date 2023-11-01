Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

