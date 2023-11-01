HC Wainwright Weighs in on Balchem Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Balchem in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 41,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Balchem by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Balchem by 18.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

