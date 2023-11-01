HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

HCI Group Stock Up 2.7 %

HCI opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. Research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.15%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,058 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,632,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

