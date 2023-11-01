Head-To-Head Survey: LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for W. P. Carey and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 2 5 4 0 2.18 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus target price of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares W. P. Carey and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 7.76 $599.14 million $3.57 15.03 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 45.21% 8.28% 4.08% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

W. P. Carey beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; data services to lenders; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. In addition, the company offers property management and software development; financial services; asset management; and chartered surveyors services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

