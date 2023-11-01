Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 869 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $443,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.