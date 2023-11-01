Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 16,393 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,824,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 520,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

