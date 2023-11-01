Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $174,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.