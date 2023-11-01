Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $219,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after buying an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after buying an additional 304,269 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

