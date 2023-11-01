Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $240,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.