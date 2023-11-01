Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

