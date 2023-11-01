Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $87.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

