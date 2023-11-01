Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after buying an additional 380,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $202.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.97.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

