Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199,963 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

