Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 130.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $1,439,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.16.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

